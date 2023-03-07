It would have been shocking had Fox News lied about the 2020 election being stolen from Donald Trump because the management and stars believed that nonsense. It would have been shocking had Fox known the truth but passed on lies in the belief that only Trump could save the country.

But the real reason it beat the drums for that lunacy – at the price of destabilizing the country and nearly destroying the democracy – is most shocking of all. It did it for the money.

Froma Harrop is a syndicated columnist through Creators Content. Follow her on Twitter @FromaHarrop. She can be reached at fharrop@gmail.com.