Before the memory of the recent debt ceiling negotiations disappears and we confront the next new drama in Washington, let’s pause a moment to acknowledge what just happened. You can debate from here to eternity whether the American people were winners or losers in the deal (I’d say winners because the government didn’t default, losers because we had to go through the whole charade in the first place) but what’s not debatable is one key point: Congress and the White House provided a lesson in how negotiations and bipartisanship are supposed to work.

We live in an era when this can seem impossible, as hard-line conservatives in the GOP and a few determined progressives in the Democratic Party try to push policy to the extremes and appear to reject the idea of even talking to the other side. But Washington has a way of imposing the discipline of hard numbers – in this case, a House controlled by Republicans with a bare majority; a Senate with a very small Democratic margin; and a presidency in Democrats’ hands. For either side to make progress, they have to negotiate with the other.

Lee Hamilton is a Senior Advisor for the Indiana University Center on Representative Government; a Distinguished Scholar at the IU Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies; and a Professor of Practice at the IU O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs. He was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives for 34 years.