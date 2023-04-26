French President Emmanuel Macron is behaving like many other politicians. Following massive demonstrations against his enactment of a law raising the retirement age in France from 62 to 64, Macron seems to be taking a page from America’s Democratic Party playbook – If you can’t beat them, bribe them. He announced a pay raise for teachers.

Despite that, teachers refused a meeting Macron hoped would pacify them and help end the protests. The teacher’s union and other opponents have vowed to continue the fight, not only because of the increased retirement age, but also because they say the proposal did not finish a process already in the proper legislative channels. The measure was scheduled for a final parliamentary reading, but when it appeared he would lose that vote, Macron turned to his Constitutional Council, which approved it. More protests are being called for on May 1, International Workers Day.

