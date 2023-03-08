As noted in a recent letter, there is a growing interest in a national spiritual renewal. I watched the “Jesus Revolution” film and found it to be an accurate depiction of a religious effort back in the 1970s.

The Jesus movement started a little earlier in California but did not reach my high school in Southwest Florida until 1973. Growing up outside of the Bible Belt, attending church was not the focus of most of our lives. Many of us had little or no understanding of the Christian gospel message. There was a surge of interest in Christianity among local youth and probably at least a quarter of the students at my high school were involved in a Bible study.