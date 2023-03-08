As noted in a recent letter, there is a growing interest in a national spiritual renewal. I watched the “Jesus Revolution” film and found it to be an accurate depiction of a religious effort back in the 1970s.
The Jesus movement started a little earlier in California but did not reach my high school in Southwest Florida until 1973. Growing up outside of the Bible Belt, attending church was not the focus of most of our lives. Many of us had little or no understanding of the Christian gospel message. There was a surge of interest in Christianity among local youth and probably at least a quarter of the students at my high school were involved in a Bible study.
Unfortunately, a great deal of religious error went along with the Jesus movement. As shown in the movie, there was considerable emphasis on signs and wonders. Many Bible teachers predicted the imminent return of Jesus Christ leaving disenchanted followers when this failed to happen. It was a positive thing that churches welcomed counterculture youth and relaxed dress codes. On the downside, churches started to water down sermons and become more entertainment focused.
During the early 19th Century, the Restoration Movement emerged with the goal of breaking down denominational barriers and unifying Christians. The Restorationist plea was for a return to the Bible's authority and the simplicity of early Christian worship.
We need to look to the Bible and find the true plan of salvation, which is hearing God’s word, belief, repentance, confession of faith and baptism. The baptism scene in the “Jesus Revolution” movie does an excellent job of visually demonstrating Romans 6:3-4 (buried with Christ in baptism and raised to walk in newness of life).
Our streets are filled with drugs, crime and violence. There is no question that we need God’s help to heal our city, state and nation.
