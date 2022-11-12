Libraries play an important role in communities and offer many worthwhile programs. A number of letters to the editor and social media posts predicted dire consequences if the levied millage for library funding was reduced from 2 to 1 mils. Others made the case that the library was overfunded and could easily sustain a millage cut.

Most citizens appreciate the importance of libraries although differing on specific policies. The Left seems to wrongly equate public concern over offensive content in the children’s section to "book banning." This dogmatic stance by local progressives seeking to “defend the library” triggered a public backlash.