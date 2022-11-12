Libraries play an important role in communities and offer many worthwhile programs. A number of letters to the editor and social media posts predicted dire consequences if the levied millage for library funding was reduced from 2 to 1 mils. Others made the case that the library was overfunded and could easily sustain a millage cut.
Most citizens appreciate the importance of libraries although differing on specific policies. The Left seems to wrongly equate public concern over offensive content in the children’s section to "book banning." This dogmatic stance by local progressives seeking to “defend the library” triggered a public backlash.
The voters of Craighead County and Jonesboro have now approved millage reductions. Does anyone believe there is no room for improvement in efficiency and cost-effectiveness of the library system? Our local leadership must now examine ways to get the most “bang for the buck” out of the available library revenue.
A growing number of cities and counties have experimented with library privatization at considerable savings and without compromising the quality of service delivery. The public continues to own the library even if services are outsourced. Any private contractor can be held accountable by the library board and elected officials.
Osceola County, FL contracted out library services to a vendor operating the nation’s 5th largest library system. With greater flexibility, this private company has opened coffee shops within their libraries to increase patronage. Sumter County, FL improved library circulation rates through more digital access and established a books-by-mail program following privatization.
The reduction in the library millage must not be used as an excuse for reducing hours or closing branches. A review of all possible options is needed including outsourcing, automation and increased use of volunteers.
