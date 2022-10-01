In response to some of state Sen. Sullivan's statements regarding Progressive ideology creating alarming rise of violent crime, and explosion of welfare programs.
In 1998 I was teaching at Westside Public Schools when the shooting happened, killing four students, one teacher and injuring more. Republican Mike Huckabee was governor. Any time responsible gun ownership is mentioned, people freak out stating "It's not the gun, it's the person." When a person gets a DWI, the automobile is impounded, and license revoked.
Currently, there are more than 4,600 children in foster care in Arkansas. There are fewer than 1,700 foster families statewide. Isn't it inhumane to ignore these children?
I am a Christian, but I also believe in science. I don't believe it was just the Progressives who created global warming or climate change.
We teach our children to get along with others, and to work together to solve problems. My dad was a strong Democrat, yet he represented Gov.r Winthrop Rockefeller when he needed help. Arkansas needs someone who will work with others to solve our problems, not polarize lawmakers.
Please listen to all the facts, and please vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.