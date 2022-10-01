In response to some of state Sen. Sullivan's statements regarding Progressive ideology creating alarming rise of violent crime, and explosion of welfare programs.

In 1998 I was teaching at Westside Public Schools when the shooting happened, killing four students, one teacher and injuring more. Republican Mike Huckabee was governor. Any time responsible gun ownership is mentioned, people freak out stating "It's not the gun, it's the person." When a person gets a DWI, the automobile is impounded, and license revoked.