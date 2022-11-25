The new Congress needs to lead with budget and deficit reduction actions and be very specific in defining and explaining said actions. For instance, the current thousands of IRS regulations need to be "thrown out" and replaced with dozens of simplified regulations. In tune with this the IRS staff should be reduced from tens of thousands to hundreds. Even easier than this task is eliminating the wasteful, useless Departments of Education and Energy.
In any case very specific reduction targets should be set and progress towards those targets regularly reported.
