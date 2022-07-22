Public education is the cornerstone of a functioning society. It’s purpose is to enable individuals to lift themselves upwards in the nation’s economy and ensure that they are not held captive by the circumstances of their birth regardless of how much money they have to their name. A system of public schools represents our society’s commitment to making sure that every child will have the chance to learn and be prepared for life.
The backbone of our schools are teachers, and teaching is a profession that already requires special and dedicated individuals. Currently, teachers are overworked, underpaid and stressed beyond measure, with many being driven out of the profession. As such, our public schools and the education of the up and coming generation are in jeopardy. Teachers must be paid more here in Arkansas, especially as we see our neighboring states all increasing their pay.
