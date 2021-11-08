When I spoke at the October library board meeting to read The GayBCs, I thought that might be the end of its relevance to the debate about the library.
Imagine my shock when I see Mark Nichols is still harping on about the evils of that book. However, he’s gotten so many facts wrong about it that it’s clear he did not listen to my reading (“P is for Pan,” not “Pansexual”; there’s only one instance of the word “sex” among the 26 letters of the alphabet and it is in the word “Intersex”) nor pay attention to the illustrations (how else can you conflate pictures of kids decorating cookies and giving goodbye group hugs to sexual activity?).
Interestingly, while Mark’s been on his one-man crusade to “protect the kids,” I’ve heard nothing from him regarding the incident at Herman Baptist Church — presumably his home church — in which a church member exposed himself to a juvenile. You would think that would be of utmost concern to Mark, but instead he has the church’s teen pastor come up during the August board meeting and go on about the role pastors have with regards to sex education.
The hypocrisy is staggering. Mark, it’s time to do what’s right for Jonesboro and Craighead County and resign from the library board.
Steven Summers
Jonesboro
