I recently had an appointment to see my orthopedist at 1:20 p.m. I arrived 10 minutes early as traffic didn’t slow me down. I checked in at the reception desk and sat in the general waiting area.
Ten minutes later my name was called and I was taken to a smaller waiting area. Thirty minutes later I was called to a patient room. I waited there for nearly an hour. The air conditioning was going full blast, so it was quite cold.
When the doctor came into the room I discussed my condition and he advised an injection to relieve the pain in my shoulder. So, he leaves and in a few minutes a nurse came in and wiped my shoulder with an alcoholic some solution where the injection would be. Another 10 minutes elapsed and the doctor returned and gave me the injection.
By the time I got back to my car, it was 3:05. So I was there for an hour and 50 minutes for just an injection in my shoulder.
I have had this happen several times before, in this office and in other doctor’s offices. I realize emergencies arise occasionally or patient care takes a longer time than their scheduled appointment.
My question is: Why do these extremely long waits occur so frequently? Are appointments too close together? And, if they are running very late, could we not have the option of rescheduling?
Now I realize a doctor's time is expensive, but my time is worth something, too. I am reminded of a time when I was in the Army where I served in the medical section with dentists. I assisted the dentist by sterilizing instruments, adjusting chairs and lights, supplying him with instruments as needed, and scheduling appointments.
One dentist I worked for had me schedule appointments every 15 minutes. I questioned him if this was going to work as most appointments lasted nearly a half hour and some were longer. He told me: “Let them wait, my time is more valuable than theirs.”
I’m wondering now, is this the attitude of the majority of doctors, or is it only the ones I see?
Bob Guelle
Jonesboro
