I applaud the recent bump in attention to the Jonesboro Sports Shooting Complex (JSSC), at www.jonesboro.org, in the Jonesboro Sun and on social media. Highlighting the facility, competitors and practitioners of marksmanship is as American as it gets. Still, the pictures and posts are mostly after an event.
On behalf of the residents, the owners of the JSSC, I encourage the Copenhaver Administration - the hired operator - to aggressively ramp up all aspects of the facility, from construction to marketing, to scheduling events and competitions and, most importantly, to find ways to attract more local usage.
How do the owners know the metrics established to ensure success, i.e. the best return on investment (ROI) possible? Mounting headwinds for a positive ROI on this investment are troubling. To date, it might be written off to poor marketing, advertising and promotion. On Facebook, some locals comment that they didn't know the JSSC is there and has been open for months.
To these challenges, add the inflationary economic environment that increases travel expenses and supplies, and, now, the increased competition in the state from other publicly-owned SCCs. Not only is the Jacksonville SSC (2013) a mere two hours away, with a robust, long-standing schedule in place, but the Warren SSC (2015) expansion is completed, only three hours away.
How Jonesboro (2021) got roped into this casino-like environment, in which similar facilities must cannibalize a limited market of regional and national clientele is, today, a moot point. How is the administration going to develop this business to ensure maximum results for the taxpayers? There does not appear to be any substantial activity attributed to the JSSC in the city's financial report for May 2022, at www.jonesboro.org. Why not keep residents apprised on the health of all revenue producing activities in each month's reports?
According to www.agfc.com, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is seeking an SSC in Northwest Arkansas (NWA), "to serve that portion of the state." While it's a notably, very rare instance that any publicly funded activity in Arkansas finds NWA "without," I wouldn't be surprised if the Peoples Republic of NWA had already and continues to turn down an SSC.
Today, Jonesboro doesn't have that option and times a wastin', mayor.
Howard L. Weinstock
Jonesboro
