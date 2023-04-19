I’m just wondering if I am the only one who has cable television and is sick and tired of the constant mind numbing commercials about lawyers, insurance, Medicare and drugs.
And why in the world do some of the drug commercials have to be so disgusting? I miss the days when commercials were funny and actually made you laugh and maybe want to buy something.
