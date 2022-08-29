I live at a four-way stop that should be called playing chicken. I don’t even know why the stop signs are there to tell you the truth. I sent the mayor and Tony Thomas enough videos proving the danger. I was told they would most definitely observe and take action.
A few weeks later, the mayor showed up at the Miracle League. I was nice enough to send the pic of him posing with the kids and volunteers … with my son right next to him. My son played because he is autistic and draws disability. I took the mayor being there as showing compassion for children with disabilities. Nope. I still have yet to hear a word. We also have a neighbor who is deaf and walks as much as she can. I have seen cars fly by her.
