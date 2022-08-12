Well, diabetics of Northeast Arkansas, you can thank Arkansas Party of Trump Senators Tom Cotton and John Boozman (along with other Party of Trump senators) for voting against a bill that would've set a $35 cap on your insulin medication. Now many of you, as well as millions of other U.S. diabetics, may have to continue to decide between other living expenses and your insulin -- perhaps even shorting your insulin dosages so as to have food on your tables.
At about the same time your Arkansas Senators were voting to allow the pharmaceuticals to continue to inflate the price of your insulin meds, your Party of Trump self-proclaimed "Chosen One," Donald Trump, was welcoming and glad-handing Hungary's Fascist leader, Victor Orban, at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.