This Friday evening around seven some seven or more vehicles devoid of mufflers charged down West Cherry Avenue and later returned. The noise was more than any Fourth of July event could ever produce.
Jonesboro seems to be the worst noise city in Arkansas. I have complained before and nothing seems to have been done. Indeed, by one estimate probably a quarter of the pickup trucks have had their mufflers removed.
But, there is something I can do. After 52 years of living in Jonesboro, I can put my home, the 1895 National Register J.V. Bell House on the market and move back to Missouri where I have a place on a dead-end gravel road.
Michael B. Dougan
Jonesboro
