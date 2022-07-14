The thing about to do lists is they are never actually done. Now that many use digital calendars and apps to track their days and tasks that reality is all too clear.
I am still a paper and pencil kind of person when it comes to reminders and lists. My desk is covered with notes reminding me of immediate tasks I need to complete.
A legal pad sits near by with my to do list and every week or so I mark out the things I’ve accomplished and add the new things that have cropped up. Usually the additions out number the completed tasks at least two to one.
Talking with a co-worker this week, I noted that it seems like every time I finish a project and think I might be able to breathe for a few days I realize it is time to start the next project.
Add to the fact that my work keeps me busy, the fact that my family also keeps me running and that leaves me in pretty much a perpetual state of “how will I ever get all of this done?”
If I had a dollar for every time I’ve said I can’t seem to get caught up … well you know how the rest of that saying goes … I wouldn’t be having to hold down a job with all the money I would have in the bank.
I can remember a time when summer offered a bit of a slow down for children and adults alike. Not so much today.
I did, at the end of June, take a week’s vacation during the Arkansas Activities Association dead period. For two weeks my son had no school athletics requirements, and for one of those weeks my husband was on vacation, as well.
So, I decided to take that week off, and we had great aspirations of a week without a to do list. I had a few things I had to wrap up for work, and Jason was planning to help his mom with a couple projects. Other than that, we were hoping to make a couple day trips and do a lot of relaxing.
Our house had other ideas. To kick off our vacation, our water heater went out and flooded part of our basement – the dreaded to do list started all on its own. We purchased a new water heater, cleaned up water, ran new water lines because the new water heater was taller than the old one … five trips to the hardware store later the project was complete.
Next thing we knew, we had water in the basement again. Apparently a copper pipe in the wall was corroded and moving everything around when we changed out the water heater broke it loose. You guessed it – to do list activated. More hardware store runs, a hole in the wall, lots of trips to the water meter and finally that project was complete.
Though she should have known better, my mother-in-law still welcomed us into her house to do the projects she had planned. The ceiling fan went up without a hitch, but when trying to change out the faucet in her bathroom sink, the porcelain cracked. Major to do list!
We visited several hardware stores trying to find a pedestal or vanity sink. Finding one she liked was not nearly as challenging as finding one she liked that was in stock. Luckily she was eventually able to find one she had picked out on a showroom floor in Jonesboro at a store in Paragould. Of course Murphy’s Law still worked its magic when the plumbing didn’t match up meaning, of course, another trip to the hardware store.
The truth is, though, we had a great week focused on spending time with each other – even if it was doing plumbing. We did manage to sneak in a quick trip to Union City, Tenn., to enjoy the Discovery Park of America with our boys and an entire day with no to do lists.
Gretchen Hunt can be reached at ghunt @jonesborosun.com.
