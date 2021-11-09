As one who has trod this land for more than 80 years, it has become painfully obvious that numerous inept politicians can be elected to the many government offices.
However, never did it occur to me that a totally unhinged madman could be voted into the highest office in the land and then be passed off as just being inept.
So goes this indispensable America, like the unsinkable Titanic, on the way to the bottom.
H. A. Kirtland, Jr.
Jonesboro
