Seems like we have way too many elections. Elections tend to bring out the worst in people and the best in people also. I’ll get straight to the point. It doesn’t matter whether an election is for governor or president, a vote for a Republican is a vote to destroy democracy. It is a fact that cannot be denied, but there will continue to be denial from those misinformed, delusional Trump groupies. I didn’t realize how many of you there were until the 2016 election.
When those three wimps, Jeb, Marco and Ted, allowed Trump to push them all over the debate stage, the Russians meddling, the seniors voting against Hillary and of course the e-mail released by the AG.
I was much relieved to find out that there are actually more of us than there are of you treasonous Trump cult followers. The senior citizens realized their mistake, the Russians were placed under a microscope and the AG had no bombshell.
Let me stop here and apologize. I have a confession to make. In 2020, I managed to rig one of those election machines myself. I cross-wired it so if you voted for Trump it went to Biden and vice-versa. Of course I’m in jest. If you believe “the big lie” you’re a fool and just as foolish if you pretend to believe it.
Hey Rick Humphrey, don’t let Putin scare you just because the president is no longer his buddy. Putin is like Mr. Potter — a warped frustrated old man. I guess that makes Joe Biden George Bailey.
It is certainly a precarious time in our lives, even perilous for some. Social media is poisoning society and rationality is being thrown away by many.
If the Jan. 6th coup attempt had succeeded, we might have never had an election for president again; and we haven’t yet. Everyone who ignores the success of Jan. 6th is complicit had it occurred.
Donald Trump is like the head of a boil. It will never heal properly until you get rid of the head. Unfortunately for the Republican party, your leaders, you know McCarthy and Mitch, have no spine.
William Summers
Jonesboro
