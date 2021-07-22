With the COVID-19 Delta variant currently surging out of control in Arkansas and with only 35 percent of our population vaccinated and with the start of a new school year here are the Top 20 reasons for getting the Vaccine:
1. It is free and available for those 12 years of age and older!
2. Overall, it is safe and effective prevention with very few if any short-term negative side-effects (e.g., sore arm, mild fever, body aches, etc.). The exception is with some individuals who have a pre-existing medical condition that prevents one from receiving the vaccine. In this case they should consult with their primary care health provider.
3. It reduces the likelihood of new virus variants like we have seen with the highly contagious delta variant, especially right now in our geographic region.
4. It gets us all closer to the goal of herd immunity.
5. The science behind the development and use of the vaccine has been around and used with success for a number of years with some cancer treatments. The evidence has shown that the vaccine significantly reduces the possibility that you will get the disease and have long-term health problems or even die. Also, does not change your DNA or give you COVID-19.
6. If you do get the disease after being vaccinated, your illness will most likely be much less severe and hopefully not require hospitalization.
7. It reduces the chance that you will get the disease and spread it to family members, friends and people in the community, including those who are at-risk with preexisting medical conditions and the elderly whose immune systems may be significantly compromised.
8. It will put less stress on our health care professionals and their families, including doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, medical technologists, pharmacists, radiological technicians, EMTs, clinic and hospital staffs and health care systems. They have already been through too much!
9. It helps us preserve critical supplies and services such as personal protective equipment, ventilators, medications, other treatments and hospital beds.
10. It significantly helps keep our daycares, schools and colleges and universities open, so our children and youth get the best education possible for a bright future and occupation/career. Another year of remote learning is not ideal for many.
11. It puts less stress on our public services such as law enforcement, fire protection, emergency medical services, and city, county and state governments.
12. It is key to keeping our economy strong by keeping employees on the job and by allowing our businesses, churches, gyms and other facilities to stay open at full capacity without restricting the number served and mandated mask wearing and social distancing.
13. It helps most people feel safer and reduces their personal anxiety and stress associated with contracting the illness or worrying about loved ones who could become infected, have long-term health problems and even die.
14. We may be able to throw away the masks and perhaps use a bit fewer disinfectant wipes and sprays, hand sanitizer and soap!
15. We can continue to enjoy the activities that we have greatly missed over the last year-and-a-half like indoor concerts, attending church, going to movies and restaurants, travel, and in-person meetings, classes, etc. and engage in less Zooming!
16. It may save you money by preventing lost time on the job or employment. Additionally, if you were to acquire the virus and require hospitalization your accrued medical bills even with adequate health care insurance may be over the top.
17. It can work to keep you alive and well so you can continue to enjoy all that life has to offer including family, work, service, religion and recreation.
18. You help others by keeping them virus free, healthy and safe thereby personally contributing to the welfare of society for current and future generations. You really are making a positive difference!
19. It is the intelligent decision. Intelligence calls for us to act purposefully, think rationally and adapt to our changing environment. Beating COVID-19 clearly calls for us to do all three.
20. In sum, for most individuals the positive consequences of getting the vaccine greatly outweigh any negatives. Finally, it is your personal right to be vaccinated. Do not let others take that away from you.
