Terry Dancer (Sun, February 14) is correct that there are references in the Old Testament to use of instruments in worship. While the Hebrew Scriptures offer history and wisdom; Christians live under the guidelines of the New Testament. Most historians agree that the early Christians refrained from use of instrumental music in worship.
The New Testament is silent on the matter of instruments in worship but emphasizes the importance of praising God in song (Matthew 26:30, Acts 16:25, Romans 15:9, 1 Corinthians 14:15; Ephesians 5:19 and Colossians 3:16). Many of the Protestant Reformation leaders including John Calvin and John Wesley opposed the use of instrumental music in church services. The Roman Catholic Church still regards the acapella Gregorian chant as the most suitable form of worship music.
I believe that God can potentially use any form of music; however, acapella remains the ideal norm for Christian worship. With instrumental church music, you can run the risk that entertainment becomes the focus of attention. The vast majority of churches use instruments in worship and there is often a tension within congregations over what musical styles are appropriate.
Acapella singing helps to minimize differences in musical preferences which are present in any assembly due to age group, background and personality. That sounds like a tradition worth keeping for the Churches of Christ who continue to sing acapella and a rich heritage to be discovered by those who have yet to experience it.
Clint Hatcher
Jonesboro
