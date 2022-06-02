I think I speak for most of the drivers in Jonesboro when I say this, but with the opening of the new Krystal Burger (and some other fast-food restaurants in Jonesboro); I think our police department should become more proactive with vehicles stopping on main roads in front restaurants (Caraway and Highland), therefore impeding the flow of traffic.
Because there is nothing more irritating than driving down the road and having to come to a complete stop due to these vehicles being parked on the road because they are in the “fast food line.”
Jason Rufkahr
Jonesboro
