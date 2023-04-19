Seeking to spend their golden years in a more relaxed and friendly area than South Florida, my parents moved to Jonesboro 30 years ago. During visits to Jonesboro over several decades, I was often impressed by the courtesy of residents. Compared to the urbanized areas of Florida, Jonesboro was a real-life Pleasantville. The laid-back small city environment led me to eventually relocate here.

Of course, no community remains the same as generational and social change marches on. I have noticed that obnoxious behaviors common in urban Florida are now rearing their ugly head in Jonesboro. Crime is rising. Customers at some stores routinely endanger others by parking in the fire lane. There is an increasing tendency of some local motorists to engage in reckless and rude driving. Among the offenses which are common on a daily basis: following too closely; weaving between lanes; failure to use turn signals and driving at dangerously high speeds for conditions.