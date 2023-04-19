Seeking to spend their golden years in a more relaxed and friendly area than South Florida, my parents moved to Jonesboro 30 years ago. During visits to Jonesboro over several decades, I was often impressed by the courtesy of residents. Compared to the urbanized areas of Florida, Jonesboro was a real-life Pleasantville. The laid-back small city environment led me to eventually relocate here.
Of course, no community remains the same as generational and social change marches on. I have noticed that obnoxious behaviors common in urban Florida are now rearing their ugly head in Jonesboro. Crime is rising. Customers at some stores routinely endanger others by parking in the fire lane. There is an increasing tendency of some local motorists to engage in reckless and rude driving. Among the offenses which are common on a daily basis: following too closely; weaving between lanes; failure to use turn signals and driving at dangerously high speeds for conditions.
Traffic deaths in Arkansas rose 37 percent between 2019 and 2021. Police departments need additional officers to perform traffic enforcement. Legislators should toughen laws dealing with reckless driving. Traffic fines must be increased and daredevil drivers ordered to complete community service hours by picking up trash along busy roadways. Irresponsible motorists will alter their behavior only when facing real consequences for actions.
Substance abuse is often involved in traffic deaths. The Legislature needs to consider mandating drug tests for first-time driver license applicants. Legislation proposed in the Arkansas House to require intoxicated drivers who kill a parent to pay support for the victim’s children never got out of committee and lacked any Senate sponsor. This kind of common sense legislation is needed.
Local, state and federal agencies must do more to educate the public regarding the hazards of unsafe driving. Hard-hitting public service announcements can be produced for airing on television, radio and sharing on social media platforms.
Another factor to consider is road design. Transportation engineers must focus on safety as well as moving vehicles with traffic calming features to discourage excessive speed.
Let's make our voices heard and demand action to improve road safety.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.