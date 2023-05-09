During WWII, Dr. Josef Mengele conducted horrific experiments on Jewish children without fear of being accountable to anyone. I see no difference in the insane movement to chemically and surgically alter American children who may be suffering from a mental condition.
I believe that a large number of these cases have been caused by social contagion, and these kids are doing the “in” thing to get attention. Some parents are pushing it on their children to get attention themselves. Other parents are being bullied or guilt-tripped into going along with this scheme. If they object, they are scolded with a phrase something like, “Would you rather have a dead daughter, or a live son?” implying that the child will commit suicide if radical, irreversible surgery and hormone therapy is not provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.