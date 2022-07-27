I am writing to respond to an article titled “Appalling” that was printed in the July 23-24 weekend edition of the Jonesboro Sun. In the article the writer began by saying, and I quote, “ Anyone who watched the news this week witnessed one of the most disgusting gestures by a sitting POTUS: Biden begging Saudi Arabia to produce more oil. This is nearly as bad as Obama bowing to the Saudi dictator during his presidency” – unquote.
Well, millions of Americans watched the news the past couple of weeks, and I think most of us truly saw some of the most disgusting set of acts ever uncovered about a current president of the United States — I am referring to the treasonous acts of President Donald J. Trump.
