It is interesting to go back in time and see what prominent Republicans said about Trump and the attack on the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. You may recall on Jan 6, 2021, thousands of criminals attacked and ransacked the US Capitol building. The result of the attack was over 100 police officers hospitalized due to violent acts by the mob; three police officers dead as a direct result of the attack, and one veteran shot and killed.
You may also recall Trump sat on his hands and watched TV for three hours and 47 minutes while the mob crashed out windows and smashed down doors of the capitol. Then after three hours and 47 minutes he told the criminals: “We love you, now go home.”
Kevin McCarthy said "The President bears responsibility for Wednesday's attack on Congress by mob rioters. He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding. These facts require immediate actions by President Trump: Accept his share of responsibility. Quell the brewing unrest. And ensure President-Elect Biden is able to successfully begin his term."
A week later, McCarthy said: "What we saw last week was not the American way. Neither is the continued rhetoric that Joe Biden is not the legitimate president. Let's be clear, Joe Biden will be sworn in as the President of the United States in one week because he won the election."
Mitch McConnell said immediately following the attack: “The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and other powerful people.”
On Dec. 20, 2022, responding to a reporter’s question, McConnell said: “The entire nation knows who is responsible for that day. Beyond that, I don’t have any immediate observations,”
Sen. Lindsay Graham said “I’ve had it with this guy, enough is enough”
The House Committee just issued its 845-page report on the events surrounding Jan. 6. They agree with McCarthy, McConnell, and Graham. They all believe Trump is responsible for masterminding the events of Jan. 6.
