It is interesting to go back in time and see what prominent Republicans said about Trump and the attack on the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. You may recall on Jan 6, 2021, thousands of criminals attacked and ransacked the US Capitol building. The result of the attack was over 100 police officers hospitalized due to violent acts by the mob; three police officers dead as a direct result of the attack, and one veteran shot and killed.

You may also recall Trump sat on his hands and watched TV for three hours and 47 minutes while the mob crashed out windows and smashed down doors of the capitol. Then after three hours and 47 minutes he told the criminals: “We love you, now go home.”