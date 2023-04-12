No one should be surprised that Donald Trump has been indicted, even if it is unprecedented for a former president.
He’s not too careful about covering up possible misdeeds, and anyone campaigning for president who will announce – “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters, OK?” – isn’t too worried about it, anyway.
Let’s not forget his organization was found guilty of 17 tax fraud counts in December. The Trump Corp., and Trump Payroll Corp., has had to pay $1.6 million in fines and his chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, was sentenced to five months in jail.
While Trump was president he had to pay $2 million to charities as a fine for misusing his own charitable foundation for things that are no-nos, like personal expenses for himself and his children (who were board members), settling lawsuits, or furthering his political career and business interests. The Trump Foundation was dissolved in 2019 as he admitted to a series of abuses, but it also was obvious that he didn’t think those things brought in the lawsuit against him should be wrong.
Now Trump faces 34 felony business fraud charges, many of which have to do with hush money payments made to people while he was running for president in 2016, but I bet he’ll get out of it.
Jeffrey Bellin is a professor at William & Mary Law School and a former prosecutor who points out some challenges for the prosecution in a recent article for The Conversation.
First of all, creating a false business record with the intent to defraud is a Class A misdemeanor in New York. The offense doesn’t become a little ol’ Class E felony unless prosecutors can prove false business records were created for the purpose of facilitating a second crime. These alleged crimes are not the payoffs to people – to cover up an affair with Stormy Daniels or others, for example – but false business records used to document such payoffs.
“It will not be enough to show that Trump authorized the hush money payments at the center of this case. The prosecution has to show Trump’s personal involvement in the details, and specifically, that he directed others to create the false business records that allegedly hid the true nature of those transactions, and that Trump’s intent in creating false business records was to cover up, or facilitate, another crime,” writes Bellin. “If Trump merely sought to avoid embarrassment arising out of these alleged affairs, that will not be sufficient to prove the charged offenses.”
It might be a long time before anything gets settled about this, and other indictments may come. The Justice Department continues its investigation into Trump trying to overturn the 2020 election results, and they are still looking into what government documents he took home with him. He’ll do what he’s always done, attack his attackers and claim to be a victim of some wild conspiracy.
Trump has had legal troubles for at least 50 years, going back to a civil rights lawsuit filed by the Justice Department in 1973 against Trump and his dad, alleging that they violated the Fair Housing Act by keeping African Americans out of available apartments.
The Trumps turned around and sued the Justice Department for $100 million, claiming defamation, and they settled the case two years later, agreeing to a consent decree that included giving a weekly list of vacancies to the New York Urban League. According to Time magazine, Trump later boasted that he ended up “making a minor settlement without admitting guilt.”
Someone like that doesn’t just stop getting in trouble when they become president or afterward. They may still manage to avoid being held accountable very much – but they’re always going to have trouble – not because of a weaponized justice department, but because they ask for it.
Steve Gillespie is editor of The Daily Press. Email him at editor@paragouldailypress.com.
