No one should be surprised that Donald Trump has been indicted, even if it is unprecedented for a former president.

He’s not too careful about covering up possible misdeeds, and anyone campaigning for president who will announce – “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters, OK?” – isn’t too worried about it, anyway.

