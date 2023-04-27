Ron DeSantis had it coming, but Donald Trump’s attempts to paint the Florida governor as a scarier right-winger than he is deserve to fail. What DeSantis has done in Florida – virtually ban all access to abortion – Trump has come close to doing to the entire country. Trump is just better at playing all sides.

Trump said that the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed a basic right to abortion, was bad for Republicans. He was right about that, witness recent lopsided pro-choice votes in Kansas and Wisconsin, not exactly liberal strongholds. And the public’s unhappiness only grows as Roe’s fall unleashes the right’s war against reproductive rights in shocking ways.

Froma Harrop is a syndicated columnist through Creators Content. Follow her on Twitter @FromaHarrop. She can be reached at fharrop@gmail.com.