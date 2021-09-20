Coming out of the Army in 1972, I began working on my father's far. In 1975, my brother and I rented farm land of our own. I have farmed ever since while serving six years in the Arkansas National Guard.
I read in one of my farm magazines about how China is robbing U.S. farmers. China has vowed to rule the world by obtaining the latest technologies by hook or by crook. The title of the article is, “While America slept China stole the farm.” The article also said that over the last decade, China has taken trillions of dollars of U.S. technology.
China started over 20 years ago a scheme called “The Thousand Talents Plan” to recruit 2,000 high quality overseas experts. They recruited more than 7,000 with many of these experts working in major U.S. universities. One university had more than 100 of its faculty enrolled in this plan, but only five disclosed their participation. With all this in mind, I believe if you read of college faculty praising China, look out!
China has flooded our stores with cheap, inferior junk and by doing so put many Americans out of work. The only good thing I can think about China is the set my aunt gave to me and my wife for our wedding gift more than 50 years ago.
In addition, after reading a recent article in The Sun about how women are mistreated in the U.S., I wonder how they are treated in China?
The NBA takes a knee to our U.S. flag but bows to China.
Ronald Tacker
Jonesboro
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.