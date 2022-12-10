In Jon Hubbard's most recent submission to The Sun's Opinion Page, he rants on about a post WW2 influx of immigrant "leftist European educators" (would that be Hubbard's round-about way of saying Jews?) "who began the gradual indoctrination of America's youth toward a globalist agenda."
You remember Jon Hubbard, right? The guy who authored his self-published book, "Letters to the Editor: Confessions of a Frustrated Conservative", in which he stated,..."the institution of slavery that the black race has long believed to be an abomination upon its people may actually have been a blessing in disguise." In my opinion, it's hard to be more racist than that. But wait! There's more. In Jon's latest Opinion Page rant, he states, "Christianity is now declared an unacceptable lifestyle." Who made that declaration? Jon Hubbard, of course. Wrong again, Jon. The USA has a freedom of religion law--as well as a freedom from religion law. You can believe in any religion you choose, or none at all.
