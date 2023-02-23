The America we once knew and loved can no longer afford neither Joe Biden, nor his ultra liberal, Communist Democrat Party! We can continue to ignore the obvious if that is what one chooses to do, but the truth is the truth, regardless of how our enemies try to spin it! The Joe Biden Presidency has become Communist China’s satellite government in the United States of America!

Every act or program Comrade Biden initiates has had as its primary goal and objective the weakening of America, and the strengthening of Communist China. The recent Chinese weather balloon incident revealed the poorly hidden, but very obvious truth, that Joe Biden is Communist China’s political liaison to The United States of America!