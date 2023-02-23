The America we once knew and loved can no longer afford neither Joe Biden, nor his ultra liberal, Communist Democrat Party! We can continue to ignore the obvious if that is what one chooses to do, but the truth is the truth, regardless of how our enemies try to spin it! The Joe Biden Presidency has become Communist China’s satellite government in the United States of America!
Every act or program Comrade Biden initiates has had as its primary goal and objective the weakening of America, and the strengthening of Communist China. The recent Chinese weather balloon incident revealed the poorly hidden, but very obvious truth, that Joe Biden is Communist China’s political liaison to The United States of America!
The liberal Democrat Party now holding court in America should be hereafter recognized and referred to as exactly what they are, the Chinese Communist Party of America, or by their preferred acronym, the CCPA! Unfortunately, and to make matters worse, RINO’s hiding comfortably within our Republican Congress have become influenced by and complicit with this treasonous action against the American nation.
The American government has been under the influence and control of Communist China from the very moment Joe Biden was sworn in as President of the United States, and the American nation as we have known it, and as it was originally intended, is no more (whether temporarily or permanently)! All vital political, military, energy, and any other decisions of consequence are both influenced and directed in accordance to what will benefit Communist China.
Is it too late for these actions to be reversed? Only true Americans can answer that question, but if we are to prevent Joe Biden and his Communist Democrat Party from being successful in their attempt to overthrow our American government, we must act quickly! To simplify matters completely, we must invite Almighty God back into America!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.