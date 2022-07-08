The books of Proverbs and Ecclesiastes are a wealth of wisdom and instruction. God gives us instruction for everything we will face in this world. America has been so blessed but our nation is destroying itself from within. America is headed down a path of destruction and punishment from moral and spiritual decay and turning away from God.
The fall of man happened when Adam and Eve believed Satan's lies and disobeyed God. Mankind is still believing Satan's lies. We see this in the acceptance and promotion of LGBTQIA+, Pride Month with parades and festivals, drag queen contests, news stations, television commercials and shows promoting this lifestyle.
God warned us against this with the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah. God set the rainbow in the sky to remind us of his promise to never destroy the earth again with a flood because of its wickedness and that's what the rainbow will always mean to me. They mock God by using the rainbow as their symbol for sexual immorality. Make no mistake, God is not mocked.
Romans chapter 1 tells us: "The truth about God is known to them instinctively. God has put this knowledge in their hearts. So they will have no excuse when they stand before God on Judgement Day. Instead of believing what they knew was the truth about God, they deliberately chose to believe lies." Who told you this was okay? God didn't! Stop condoning what God has condemned and then claim to be a christian. God does not make mistakes. You are born a boy or a girl period. There would be no gonorrhea, syphilis, or aids if we followed God's instructions of one man married to one woman until death do you part.
Most of us would try to help save the lives of victims of car crashes, fires, tornadoes and other disasters if we could, so why don't we speak up and try to save lost people from the danger of eternity in hell. We need to pray for these people, our children, our families, our marriages, our homes, our nation, our schools, our leaders, our churches and ourselves. We need to have revival, repentance and turning back to God so God can bless America again!
Diane Parnell
Jonesboro
