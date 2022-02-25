It is interesting to see the "twist and turns" of opinions concerning the Craighead County Library. Since I have not seen the questionable material personally, I have no basis for developing an opinion concerning the quality (or lack thereof) of these books.
However, a recent letter (February 19, 2022) from Renay Williams caught my eye. She states that "courts have found, over and over, that the act (shifting books within the library), "is unconstitutional." Although Con Law was not one of my strengths in law school, I am unable to understand why Ms. Williams unequivocally states that this is a First Amendment violation.
Reading of the American Library Bill of Rights (1948) affirms the principle that libraries protect the First Amendment and intellectual freedom. Until recently, there have been relatively few constitutional challenges to the decisions of the local library boards. In Board of Education, Island Trees Union Free School District v. Pico, 457 U.S. 853 (1982), the Supreme Court addresses the constitutionality of a local school district's removal of certain books. This case was found for Pico by a 5-4 majority.
As a result of this ruling, library boards may not remove books to suppress ideas; or to further political agendas. I am certainly willing to be schooled by Ms. Williams; however, I find no basis that supports her position that relocating books within a library constitutes a violation of the First Amendment.
James Phillips
Jonesboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.