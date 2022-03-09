Everyone claims they’re capitalists, President Biden in a State of the Union address, senators on the campaign trail, business leaders who claim that government is killing capitalism by sending jobs overseas, and labor leaders claiming that capitalism is contributing to income inequality. Listen long enough, and you begin to wonder how well Americans understand capitalism.
Capitalism is based on the idea of private property, self interest, competition, markets, freedom of enterprise and choice, and limited government. The U.S. economy is, by definition, capitalist, all resources and productive facilities are owned by private citizens. Self interest adds purpose and consistency to the system. Business firms seek to maximize profits, while consumers seek to satisfy as many of their economic needs as their income will allow.
Competition exists when many sellers interact with buyers forming a market which sets the price and quantity sold. Freedom of enterprise and choice means that anyone can any enter any industry or occupation and consumers are free to purchase what the want, subject to the standard health and safety regulations. The upshot of this is that, in theory, prices are fixed by the market, firms seeking to maximize profits must produce in least cost fashion thus generating the lowest possible price for the consumer.
Freedom of enterprise and choice are supposed to eliminate unearned economic profits and help minimize wage inequality. In short, the capitalist system is supposed to guarantee maximum output at the lowest possible price with a wage distribution that, while not equal due to the uneven distribution of intellectual and physical abilities, is as equal as education and equal opportunity will allow.
These outcomes lead us to believe in limited government. Government sets the rules of the game, but does not actively participate outside of providing the standard public goods such as national defense and public schools. This is exactly what we teach in economics 101. But we don’t teach it as a reflection of reality, but as an ideal standard to be used to evaluate our current economic structures and outcomes.
Once we allow for world trade, market power and political influence, the reality of American capitalism is vastly different from what the competitive model predicts. For instance, take the argument that the government is shipping jobs overseas. The government neither owns nor manages any business firms. Firms relocate to places with lower resource and labor costs. Decades ago this resulted in firms moving from the Great Lakes region to the South. Today this same desire to minimize costs and maximize profits shows up as firms setting up their supply chains overseas.
As consumers we are drivers of this process. If buying “American” was our only objective, firms wouldn’t seek overseas locations, but we care about price and only price. Keep production domestic, when rivals are producing at a lower cost overseas, and the firm finds itself with falling sales, profits, and eventually elimination from the marketplace. So who forces jobs overseas? We do, the American consumer.
Competition, in the economic sense, meaning many suppliers, does not exist in many of our industries. Petrochemical, pharmaceutical, defense, consumer electronics, and social media are all dominated by a small number of large firms. The sheer sizes of these firms give them control over price that would not exist in a competitive market, and the size of their profits, coupled with the ability to make unlimited financial contributions in political campaigns gives firms influence in the political decision-making process.
Beyond price control and political power, firms who control a significant segment of the market make it difficult for new firms to enter the industry. Business start-ups are less common than they were decades ago. The fall in start-up rates has had negative effects on productivity growth with net investment falling to less than half of its 1970s level. Unfortunately, our out-of-date antitrust laws, which focus solely of the impact of mergers of consumer prices are missing the potential dangers imposed by excessive industrial concentration.
Freedom of choice should guarantee that workers who choose to form a union should be allowed to do so without any interference from their employer, unfortunately since 2019, U.S. companies spend $340 million annually to thwart union organizing efforts, which suggests that to the extent their efforts are successful, some firms in corporate America are in fact contributing to income inequality.
All of this brings us back to the last tenet of Capitalism, “limited government.”
Since our economic outcomes are far from what the competitive model predicts, society has the right, operating through their elected government, to increase the scope of government activity, expenditures, and regulation in the economy. To what end, to “promote the general Welfare” of the nation, words found in the preamble of our Constitution.
Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.