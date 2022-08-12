Political affiliation is part of who we are, our identity. In many ways it defines our intellectual selves within a larger context of social values. It’s where our values fit in with respect to our relationship with others.
I’ve been a Democrat, a Republican and an Independent. I wore my political identity on my shirt sleeve, like an ID badge.
When I had time away from my family, professional and personal priorities, I looked deeper into my political affiliation and, each time, discovered what I didn’t expect. This political identity is not me; it’s not who I am and what I believe.
I’ve evolved into a political no man’s land. A place not bound by other people's dogmas, hatreds, weaknesses and psychopathy.
Democrats are mostly girly-men and bleeding hearts who win favor by using the weakest among us to define their mission, their raison d’etre. They stubbornly push toward an outcome Margaret Thatcher warned against in 2007, “The trouble with socialism is that eventually you run out of other people’s money.”
Republicans are genocidal maniacs led by white supremacists, racists and xenophobes. They are the modern day incarnation of Nietzsche’s Ubermensch. Their “Pro Life” stance is a fraud; a clumsy and ugly attempt to cleanse their malignant souls of the guilt of being evil.
Independents are made up of Democrats and Republicans who prefer a veil of anonymity to disguise their true beliefs. They’re not proud of their political identities and masquerading as an “Independent” is a convenient way to object conscientiously.
Now I’m unfettered. Unbound. Free of Gulliver’s tie-down.
Hyper-partisanship has infected American politics and it’s toxic. Poisonous to the body politic.
I’m in identity recovery and my outlook is promising.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.