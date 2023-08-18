Like political surgeons, the mayor and city council of Jonesboro are preparing to celebrate, to wash their hands of responsibility, accountability and, perhaps, culpability for what has been called an "indoor sports-complex", and, later, the "Jonesboro Sports-Complex and Convention Center." August marks about two and one-half years into this Kabuki theater power play, as the powers-that-be prepare the ground for transferring funding, authority, etc., to "The Jonesboro Arkansas Public Facilities Board." In doing so, this $50,000,000 - $65,000,000 operation slides beyond the reach of oversight by the residents ... through their elected representatives.

This show's curtain was raised in April 2021 with a flurry of back-to-back headlines atop The Jonesboro Sun. The headline, "Commission pushes 'hamburger tax'" (April 28) was volleyed back by recently elected Mayor Copenhaver with, "Mayor: Hamburger tax talk premature" (April 29). When campaigning, then candidate Copenhaver had assured some elected officials and civic leaders that he would not support tax increases. This headline would be his sole expression on that promise.