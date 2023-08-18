Like political surgeons, the mayor and city council of Jonesboro are preparing to celebrate, to wash their hands of responsibility, accountability and, perhaps, culpability for what has been called an "indoor sports-complex", and, later, the "Jonesboro Sports-Complex and Convention Center." August marks about two and one-half years into this Kabuki theater power play, as the powers-that-be prepare the ground for transferring funding, authority, etc., to "The Jonesboro Arkansas Public Facilities Board." In doing so, this $50,000,000 - $65,000,000 operation slides beyond the reach of oversight by the residents ... through their elected representatives.
This show's curtain was raised in April 2021 with a flurry of back-to-back headlines atop The Jonesboro Sun. The headline, "Commission pushes 'hamburger tax'" (April 28) was volleyed back by recently elected Mayor Copenhaver with, "Mayor: Hamburger tax talk premature" (April 29). When campaigning, then candidate Copenhaver had assured some elected officials and civic leaders that he would not support tax increases. This headline would be his sole expression on that promise.
He sat mute until well after the city council withheld the tax vote from the residents - a first for a local tax vote - and then voted 11-1 to impose a first-ever 2% "Prepared Food Tax" on November 2, 2021.
Now, over 20 months into collection (rounded to $5,200,000 in 2022, and already $3,100,000 through June 2023), no ground has been broken on the operation which, according to the vendor who conducted the scope-of-work, could open its doors in 2025 and could be revenue positive around 2028.
While sheepishly guffawing about how slow is the progress, none of the powers-that-be seem concerned. Having collected over twice the estimated revenue in 2022 and on track for bigger booty in 2023, the laughing reply, "We have plenty of money" celebrated the coup in one A&PC meeting.
What's the anniversary? Two years ago, with a handful of city council members present and urging action on something "big," the A&PC voted to forward the tax request to the city council. Today, all that's left to do for the city's legislators is to sever their link from the residents, by bestowing the civic body to the unelected board, and bet that busy voters will re-elect them ... they always have.
