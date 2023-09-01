By the beginning of the twentieth century, the United States had built one of the most powerful navies in the world. The battleship USS Arkansas, designated BB-33 by the navy, was an achievement for the expanding power of the United States Navy. During its career, the USS Arkansas and its crew would distinguish itself at some of the most important events of the early twentieth century.

Several other vessels had the name of the Natural State. During the Civil War, both Union and Confederate navies had ships named Arkansas. The Union ship was a wooden supply vessel while the Confederate version was an ironclad ship that saw only four months of service before it was sunk in the Mississippi River near Baton Rouge in 1862. In 1898, the new USS Arkansas, designated M-7, was constructed as a heavily armed monitor, but it was outdated by the time it was launched in 1900. It spent most of its career as a training ship before it was renamed the USS Ozark in 1909 just as a new battleship under construction would take the state’s name.

