The mayor submitted the application for the RAISE grant, for walking and biking paths. In exchange for $20 million from the nation's overdrawn credit card, the mayor committed Jonesboro to pony up $4 million from residents' wallets as collateral. It's not for a loan but a promise that, if the city receives less from the U.S. credit card purchase, Jonesboro will still pay its $4 million share, if only to make up for shortfalls.
For example, pay to complete this first of eight legs, because utopian dreaming rarely withstands the scrutiny of fiscal reality.
How do we know he did it? The city posted pictures of the mayor and others sitting in the offices of the Arkansas delegation to the Congress in Washington, D.C.
Since at least 2019, Jonesboro has voted mostly anti-RINO and anti-wasteful spending, which is the hallmark of this effort. Also, the Jonesboro electorate has voted "anti-low self-esteem," which is that troubling refrain used to decry the dearth of whatever the local elected officials or staff are decrying.
There is the recent call from the A&P chairman for a sports complex, and another public meeting sought input for a separate $250,000 grant. Chaired by the Parks and Recreation director, he implored that the grant will do little to fulfill the long list of amenity woes, so desperately needed in the capital of NEA. Attendees suggested multiple dog-parks, a mountain-bike trail complex in and adjacent to Craighead Forest Park and the director's own brain-child, a swimming hole at the lake.
Still, with a minimum of $4 million just added to Jonesboro residents' tab without their vote of support, and the forever higher operational and maintenance costs that residents must carry, currently amounting to $24.25 million (plus travel and expenses), when will the mayor share a cost-benefit analysis of glad-handing for amenities when he has fire stations, for example, to pay for? Where is "Jonesboro Vision 2030" and the "Oversight Integrity Council"?
Howard L. Weinstock
Jonesboro
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.