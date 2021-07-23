As you may have guessed with my absence on this page the past couple of weeks, I was on a real vacation for the first time in two years.
My mother, son and I traveled to Estes Park, Colo., where she had rented a home on the side of a mountain – Teddy’s Teeth to be exact.
Views of the Rocky Mountain National Park were glorious, the air cool and dry with the crisp scent of pine, and the home far larger than needed. The wildlife was incredible, including humming birds, woodpeckers, deer, elk and even a black bear that visited one morning.
For me, it was an 36-hour drive round trip, stopping in Atchison, Kan., to pick up my son, my mom and her dog Lucy. Flying wasn’t an option. With so much chaos in the airline industry, you never know if you’ll make it to where you’re headed, so driving was my best option.
The seven and a half hours from Jonesboro to Atchison was taxing and tedious. The 10 1/2-hour drive from Atchison to Estes Park passed quickly, as we talked and reminisced, mostly ignoring the boring landscape of I-70 across Kansas and eastern Colorado to focus on the highlights of our lives.
My parents had taken us to Estes Park several summers when my three sisters and I were children. We stayed in a cabin at The YMCA of the Rockies, enjoying mountain-climbing and horseback riding adventures and making crafts, new friends and lifelong memories.
At 89, it’s not easy sitting in the back seat of an automobile for more than 10 hours, but Mom refused to take the more comfortable front seat.
“You can’t fit back here,” Mom would say every time I asked her to sit in the front seat. “You wouldn’t be able to walk when you got out.”
She’s always been like that, putting her husband, children and grandchildren before herself. Since my father’s death more than seven years ago, Mom has indulged in a few things my father likely would have found excessive.
Like this vacation. Good for her – and us.
In less than two months, my mom will turn 90. She has all her mental faculties, works on jigsaw puzzles, word games, knits, watches foreign series on Netflix and uses her new plunge pool to exercise her failing body. She can no longer walk without a cane and her posture is compromised with age.
But that’s not going to stop her.
She will get up and go until she can no longer physically get up and go, and her day usually starts at 4 a.m.
It’s hard watching your parents get old. My father, at 85, didn’t show too many signs of old age before he dropped dead coming up the stairs from their garage. My mother says my father is the luckiest man who ever lived. He had a wonderful adult life and never suffered a day in old age.
My mother’s hearing is almost shot. She’s been deaf in one year since she was young. The technologically advanced hearing aid in her good ear isn’t helping much these days. Her eyesight is also starting to dim. She’s had macular degeneration for years, taking shots in her eyes four times a year for the past nine years to maintain her vision.
It’s fading, yet she never complains.
Oh, she gets frustrated with her inability to hear and see things, but she’s grateful for the senses she still has.
Mom mostly stayed at the house with her best friend, Lucy, working on her 2,000-piece jigsaw puzzle, word games, enjoying the majesty of the views and watching Netflix on her iPad while my son and I went on hikes, climbed a mountain and played golf in the thin air of the Rockies.
We cooked out on the grill several nights and went out to eat twice at excellent restaurants. As her taste buds have faded, Mom likes everything with lots of spice, especially if it’s hot. She puts jalapeno peppers and hot sauce on just about everything she eats and raves about the flavor.
I know what it’s like to worry about a child. I never worried about my parents – until now.
As much as I hate to think about it, I can’t seem to get it off of my mind.
Time is getting short, and that’s why this vacation with my mother was so important, so valuable. To relive her younger years and her four children’s childhoods was soothing to the soul. We laughed so hard a few times our bellies hurt, and we wondered how our family had been so lucky to have such fond memories and always come out on top when adversity struck.
One of my new jobs at The Sun these past 18 months has been editing obituaries, something other editors at the newspaper did in years past. It’s kind of depressing, especially reading about those who’ve died at such a young age – many times younger than myself.
It reminds me that life is short for all of us. When you’re young, you don’t think about it – too many other worries. Then you wake up one day and there are a lot of people your age in the obituary columns. You start counting the years that fly by now.
With the exception of two or three friends who live too far away to visit and have their own issues, all my mother’s friends and acquaintances are gone, even much younger ones.
I don’t know how many more vacations I’ll share with my mother. I only know that the ones we’ve shared during my lifetime have been wondrous adventures that I’ll never forget – a grand gift indeed.
