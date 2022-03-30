Two years ago on March 17th, the Sun printed a letter titled “Prayer can destroy virus,” saying “if God created us, the universe and everything therein, then we can trust Him to destroy the coronavirus if we have the faith to believe.”
A few days later the Assembly of God Church at Greers Ferry was hit by the virus. Some 38 percent of the congregation took sick and three died. Did these people not pray? Or did God have it in for this particular church? In Shakespeare’s great play "Henry IV," Falstaff speaks of another belief, honor. “Can honour set to a leg? no: or an arm? no: or take away the grief of a wound? no. Honour hath no skill in surgery, then? no. What is honour? a word.”
There is a place in the human spirit for prayer; it can unleash the power within us to do good. But it cannot be invoked to do the impossible. Today not even half of Craighead County’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID. If God created us, that is where our brains came from, and developing vaccines and enforcing public health edicts are how we fight this pandemic.
Anti-vaccination people if they follow their beliefs must refrain from all vaccinations. Apparently they can pray their way through the more than 40 contagious diseases starting with anthrax and running through yellow fever. So far COVID has claimed the lives of 11,000 persons in Arkansas, and viruses mutate easily. But praying for a second booster won’t get it for me any faster.
If the advice given two years ago was misdirected, those who still chose to follow it put us all at risk.
Michael B. Dougan
Jonesboro
