I understand others have different views on the subject of childhood vaccinations, in particular the COVID shot, and have fears that the COVID shot, and others that our government recommends, are unsafe and therefore refuse to take it or allow their children to take it.
I respect their opinion, however, I feel the need to voice my opinion on this important life or death subject. As a devoted Christian mother and wife, my own belief is that I would rather be vaccinated and have some temporary bad side effects (even though I, nor my family members, had any bad side effects from the COVID shot), rather than selfishly choose to not protect myself and my family and community from a deadly virus.
I think to refuse the recommended shots, out of fear of the prevention being deadly, is really foolish. They were cleared by the FDA as safe and recommended by our government.
I truly believe that the Bible should be our main source of information, as it was given by God our creator who loves us. It says in Romans 13:1 to obey your government, for the majority of them, unless they are doing something that goes against God's word.
Also many fearful doomsday people said the same thing about the polio shot and other vaccinations over the years. Many children and adults would have died or had a life with a permanent disability, like my Uncle James, without that vaccine. He is 94 now, and he had polio as a child because he did not have the opportunity to have the polio shot. As a result, he has had to endure pain and suffering since the age of 5.
Many people probably have died of COVID because they were in fear of the shot and died as a result of not protecting themselves or possibly had the germ and did not know it and passed it to someone who had a weaker immunity and may have died or gotten very sick because of their negligence. As my wise Jewish grandpa always used to say, don't ever bite the hand that feeds you or look a gift horse in the mouth. Or you may get bit, and be empty handed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.