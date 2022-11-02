I understand others have different views on the subject of childhood vaccinations, in particular the COVID shot, and have fears that the COVID shot, and others that our government recommends, are unsafe and therefore refuse to take it or allow their children to take it. 

I respect their opinion, however, I feel the need to voice my opinion on this important life or death subject. As a devoted Christian mother and wife, my own belief is that I would rather be vaccinated and have some temporary bad side effects (even though I, nor my family members, had any bad side effects from the COVID shot), rather than selfishly choose to not protect myself and my family and community from a deadly virus.