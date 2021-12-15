Extremists, crazy, tyrannical, radical, warped, all words used by Garrett Barnes and John Myrick in letters attacking Mark Nichols and the vast majority of Craighead residents. Isn’t it odd how the things they believe are never extreme, crazy, tyrannical or radical. But, to promote pornography to children is not extreme to their “enlightened minds,” or should I say “darkened minds.”
This letter is in response to those condemning Mark Nichols and others for their courageous stand against the vile filth that the Craighead County Jonesboro Library made available in the children’s section. As usual they got it wrong.
Barnes stated, “You have a right to follow your own moral code and instill it in your family, but you don’t have the right to force it onto others through public policy.” How wrong can he be?
Every society sets its own standards. Many of those being codified through laws created primarily when someone is doing something that will harm others. To not have laws is to have a lawless society, and that works to no one’s benefit but everyone’s harm.
Every law is a legislation of morality. It is just a matter of whose morality. Yes, some laws are useless and even wrong, but that does not change the fact that we must have laws, especially laws to protect our children from harm.
Let’s be clear, this is not about homosexuality. This was never about banning books but removing very inappropriate books from the children’s area of the library, where they had easy and unrestricted access to them, and putting that material in an adult area of the library. A simply wise thing to do. There should never have been an issue with that request.
Barnes, in his statement regarding the controversial books that many citizens, especially parents, are concerned about is “an on-going censorship crusade.” It is too bad that some people write letters before they get the facts. To repeat, it has nothing to do with a “censorship crusade” as Barnes asserted.
The truth is being purposely distorted to cloud the issue and distract from the vileness of the material and the fact that it should not be where it was.
Bob Hester
Jonesboro
