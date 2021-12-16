On Dec. 14, state Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, posted a threat to delay funding to AETN because he thinks a PBS program producer is a “left-wing advocate" and "promotes ideologies inconsistent with AR values.”
Mr. Sullivan is bullying yet another group who he does not agree with for political gain. First, he and Brandt Smith advocated for the defunding of the library because there are books on the shelves they don’t like. Now, it is censoring easy access to information on the TV from AETN.
This is all about censoring those he and his supporters do not agree with. Mr. Sullivan, stop virtue-signaling and approve their funding.
Chenoa Summers
Jonesboro
