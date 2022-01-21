According to a recent Rasmussen poll, a majority of Democrats are in favor of punishing those who haven’t gotten the COVID-19 vaccine. A whopping 78 percent of Democrats support Biden’s vaccine mandate. Additionally, almost half of them favor throwing people in prison or fining them for having the audacity to question the usefulness of the vaccine.
Also, 29 percent of Democrats favor temporarily removing children from parental custody if the parents refuse to take the vaccine. The creepiest part of the survey revealed that 47 percent of Democrats favor a government tracking program for those who won’t get the shot. The powers that be want us at each other’s throats. Over 75 years ago in Germany there was a time that neighbor turned against neighbor and it didn’t turn out too well.
This virus has been too politicized. Elderly in New York died needlessly due to Cuomo’s ineptness. The economy was wrecked and chaos has been rampant. Nothing is logical. For example, everyone on earth with every disease known to man, including Covid, is allowed to freely waltz across our border. Americans, however, are forced to wear useless masks that smother the wearer, and go through all sorts of insane gyrations to satisfy government officials.
Tell me, are we still in America? Or are we in the old Soviet Union with KGB agents ready to keep us in line? Aleksandr Solzhenisyn spent years in a Soviet hellhole prison because he was critical of Joseph Stalin in a private letter to a “friend.” He once said in a famous speech, “Men have forgotten God; that’s why this all happened.” I agree.
Not only were there Democrats advocating for these hateful measures, but a small number of Republicans and Independents as well. When the dust settles from this Covid madness, I, as well as others, would like an apology from the people who created division and chaos between Americans.
Joyce Cook
Jonesboro
Commented