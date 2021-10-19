My name along with another woman was mentioned in a letter to the editor on Oct. 13 from Gregory Hansen, suggesting we need to be "called out in public" for our opinions.
According to his own words, that sounds like an "extremists" comment to "demonize people who hold positions different from their own." The purpose of letters to the editor is letting people express their opinions. He must have missed my letter stating the news media is our worst enemy and I don't use social media or Facebook, contrary to where he said I get my information.
There is plenty of corruption, hypocrisy and power grabbing in both political parties. They have become so polarized and corrupt they can't work together for the good of Americans or this country. We deserve better from our leaders. We would be fired if we couldn't or wouldn't do our jobs.
The Republicans seem to be the lesser of two evils. I can not support the Democrats who accept the killing of babies through abortion, defunding police, support Critical Race Theory, open borders, their socialist agenda and many other reasons too numerous to mention.
Nowhere in the Bible is LGBTQ lifestyle accepted. Quite the contrary it is undeniably condemned, and the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah was an example to all future generations. We are warned by God that he would rather we be hot or cold but if we are lukewarm he will spew us out of his mouth.
You either believe God's words or you don't but you can't straddle the fence and be wishy-washy accepting things that he has condemned just because it is becoming more prevalent in society and he warns against false teachers or letting them in the church.
God does not allow divorce except for adultery but how many "Christians" get divorced and remarry for other reasons, and how many "preachers" perform wedding ceremonies for people remarrying not because of adultery?
I will still speak out and voice my opinion and support others to voice their opinions that are different from mine. I will continue to pray for our country and for God to open the eyes of those who are spiritually blind and being led away from the truth by Satan's lies.
Diane Parnell
Jonesboro
