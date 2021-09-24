"Hiden Biden" has turned into "Walk Away Joe." Why is President Joe Biden given a list of who to call on in the media for questions? If you have nothing to hide then answer questions. There is no fear in truth that will always be consistent with facts. Trump always answered questions. Can you imagine the media if Trump walked away?
This administration wants us focused constantly on COVID to distract us from rising costs, inflation, political division, violent crime, health care, China's growing power, the Taliban, the failures of our withdrawal from Afghanistan, the southern border crisis, shutting down the Keystone pipeline but approving Russia's.
Why didn't they blow up the $800 million dollar embassy building, all of our military vehicles, equipment, night goggles, weapons and supplies so the Taliban could not have access to it? The Taliban mocked us by flying a Black Hawk helicopter, parading around in our military gear and military vehicles with our weapons. Biden is responsible for the deaths of 13 of our soldiers, the mishandling of withdrawing from Afghanistan and the killing of seven children in a drone strike.
Biden said the buck stops with him. Under Trump two main terrorists were killed. Immigrants entering our southern border and Afghanistan refugees are taken better care of than the veterans, seniors, poor and homeless American citizens. How about putting some of these Americans up in hotels including hurricane victims who are suffering? We have a duty to take care of our own first.
Our worst enemy is our own incompetent president and government leaders. In my opinion Biden is a tyrant who would love to become a dictator or already thinks he is.
Biden's first obligation and duty as president is to secure, protect and defend the homeland. Trump secured our borders better than any other president has and was working on getting the wall completed. Biden and Harris have failed in this basic duty while our southern border is being overrun.
There is no way all immigrants are being vetted and tested for COVID or other diseases before being released into our cities. At Del Rio, Texas, around 10,000 illegal immigrants are sheltering under a bridge. "Hiden Biden" and Harris are nowhere to be found. They need to be told (to quote Trump) "You're fired!"
From the damage that Biden has done in just eight months this country will not survive the remaining 39 months of the Biden administration so why don't you just walk away Joe?
Diane Parnell
Jonesboro
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.