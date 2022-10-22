Watch American involvement in the current Ukraine war and know that Gore Vidal was correct all along when he said there was no difference between the Democratic and Republican parties. The parties are both war parties and always were.

We are going to get a nuclear war all based on providing huge amounts of money for our war industries. This has been going on for years in innumerable wars since 1800. Rich warmongering political parties shoveling tax money to the rich. These parties and their supporters do not care about the Ukrainian people nor should we. They only want to hog up an infinite amount of high-profit money indefinitely.