Watch American involvement in the current Ukraine war and know that Gore Vidal was correct all along when he said there was no difference between the Democratic and Republican parties. The parties are both war parties and always were.
We are going to get a nuclear war all based on providing huge amounts of money for our war industries. This has been going on for years in innumerable wars since 1800. Rich warmongering political parties shoveling tax money to the rich. These parties and their supporters do not care about the Ukrainian people nor should we. They only want to hog up an infinite amount of high-profit money indefinitely.
The Democratic and Republican parties are fully on board with this and have been forever. We called them war hawks during the civil war. They have always been only about war profiteering with the huge profit margins involved. These Republican and Democratic parties do not care about their members only about hogging up huge amounts of tax money.
The rest of us they regard as simpleminded rednecks or whatever they call them up elsewhere. We are not at war; the only issue is dividing up the loot among the plutocrats both here and in Europe. If we want war all we need is a showing of hands in Congress. All Congress wants is its share of the spoil. Concern for citizens here or elsewhere does not interest politicians. National democracy we have never had; the Constitution does not provide this.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.