Elizabeth Warren has issued serial apologies for saying, when asked whether Joe Biden should keep Kamala Harris as his running mate, “I really want to defer to what makes Biden comfortable on his team.” She went on to say, “I like Kamala,” which is what we call “damning with faint praise.”

Nothing Warren subsequently said erases her original message. As for her implication that Harris has been a problematic vice president for Biden, well, Warren is right about that. Harris has been prone to gaffes and doesn’t understand that California swagger married to identity politics is not universally beloved by American voters.

Froma Harrop is a syndicated columnist through Creators Content. Follow her on Twitter @FromaHarrop. She can be reached at fharrop@gmail.com.