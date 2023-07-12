It seems obvious that our summers across the country are getting hotter with heat indices and sometimes temperatures near or above 100 degrees on a regular basis.
The best way children and many adults like to beat the heat is to find the nearest lake, river or water park. Many families in Northeast Arkansas travel to Paragould to enjoy one of the “coolest” water park around. On most summer days it’s hard to find a parking place anywhere near our water park.
I have read with interest some of the things the Jonesboro City Council wants to do for the people of Craighead County. It seems that a large water park, maybe even bigger than the one in Paragould, would be perfect. Some of the features of our water park include pools of different sizes and depths, water slides, buckets of water that kids can walk under to cool off, and wading pools. Just a great way for kids and adults to stay cool on hot summer days.
If you have any doubts about how much children (especially young ones) and their families enjoy this facility we have in Paragould, stop by any day and see for yourselves.
It is my opinion, as well as many others I’ve talked to, that Jonesboro should have built a water park similar to our park in Paragould a long, long time ago. Such a facility would probably benefit more children than bike trails, dog parks, or walking trails or many other outside facilities. And a water park in Jonesboro seems “long overdue.”
I feel confident that if Paragould and Poplar Bluff, Mo., can find the resources to provide their families with such a facility — Jonesboro should be able to do the same.
