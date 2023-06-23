‘A good man is always learning,” is an old Latin Proverb. Sages and thinkers since the days of the first schools thousands of years ago have recognized the importance of education in shaping and informing the minds of students from their earliest lessons and throughout their lives. Leaders of schools and colleges play a special role in developing the culture of a learning community.

One such education leader in Arkansas, John Brown Watson, became an important figure in shaping the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and strengthening its reputation as a college.