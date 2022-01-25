Last week I attended the 2022 Economic Outlook conference hosted by Arkansas State University’s Neil Griffin College of Business and the Delta Center for Economic Development.
Approximately 100 business leaders from Northeast Arkansas gathered in the Hames Room of the First National Bank Arena on the ASU campus in Jonesboro.
State and national experts were brought in to paint a picture of where the economy is headed in the coming year, but prior to their presentations a six-person panel shared the local perspective of the past year and their thoughts on the economic outlook in Northeast Arkansas.
Making up the panel were: Mark Young, CEO of Jonesboro Unlimited; Bobby Kasserman, market president with First National Bank; Gary Harpole, managing director with Halsey Thrasher Harpole Real Estate; Laura Miller, director of the Small Business and Technology Development Center; Atin Suri, vice president of Jatin Investments; and Amber Jones, marketing director for Hijinx.
Jim Washam, dean of the College of Business, served as moderator. It was interesting to hear the obstacles and the opportunities discussed by the panel.
While every part of the discussion was colored by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there was still a lot of positive information shared.
Challenges discussed by the panel included labor shortages, wage inflation and, of course, trying to operate a business in the middle of a pandemic.
Business owners on the panel expressed that the new omicron variant, while not making individuals as sick as previous variants, could take out an entire staff at once.
For those working in an office, the ability to work remotely has been a saving grace, but for those working in service and retail businesses, it leaves the business short-staffed at best, and sometimes with no option but to shut down until employees can return.
Suri said the hospitality industry has been hit hard, with the effects of the omicron variant being similar to the time when the pandemic started.
“It spreads so fast. We have tried everything to stop it,” he said, noting they are even using hospital-grade products to sanitize.
With unemployment in Arkansas back below 4 percent, and Craighead County only having a 1.9 percent unemployment rate, filling open positions is another challenge. It was pointed out that “Now Hiring” signs are the norm at local businesses. Finding quality employees can also be an issue.
Jones illustrated the point saying they could hire five new employees for Hijinx, of those three would actually show up to work and they would be lucky if they kept one.
Mark Young said the problem is bigger than CIVUD, noting that more people are retiring than are entering the workforce. The good news for Northeast Arkansas is the labor force has grown from 62,000 in 2016 to 66,500 today. The bad news is that more employees are needed.
Casey Worlow, who has recently begun working with Jonesboro Unlimited as director of talent attraction, hopes to help alleviate that problem by continuing the population growth enjoyed by Craighead County and helping recruit or develop workers with the skill sets needed by area businesses and industries.
“The challenge is national,” Young told attendees, “but we can have an impact on it.”
Harpole stressed the importance of quality of life, stating that the term has been thrown around for years, but means more today than it ever has as people have found out that in many jobs you can work from where you want to live instead of living where you want to work.
“We cannot take for granted that people are just going to show up,” he said. “With younger people it is hard to keep them and even harder to attract them. It used to be that people followed jobs. Now jobs follow people.”
All of the panelists echoed optimism for the future, though, as the area continues to pull in high sales tax returns and the region continues to celebrate the recent announcement of the new U.S. Steel plant in Osceola.
Miller noted that there are a lot of opportunities for entrepreneurs who are interested in starting a new business or purchasing an existing one.
While all involved saw the potential for continued economic growth, Young emphasized the need to be prepared to take advantage of the opportunities.
I agree whole-heartedly with Kasserman who summed up the day’s discussion on how the region moves forward successfully with two words, “We adapt.”
